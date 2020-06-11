‘This Is Us’ writer Jas Waters dies aged 39

This Is Us writer Jas Waters has died aged 39.

A Twitter account run by the writers of the show confirmed the news. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the statement said.

“In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also paid tribute to Waters, who wrote parts of the series’ second season as well as shows for Comedy Central, VH1 and Showtime.

“This news took my breath away,” Fogelman wrote on Twitter. “Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell.

He continued: “She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones.”

John Mayer added his voice to the list of tributes, writing: “I had some of the best conversations of my life with Jas Waters. She was an exquisite writer and thinker. A powerful, vulnerable, generous, fearless soul.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with her family and loved ones, whose loss is surely incalculable. The world has lost someone tremendously special. Deep love to you, Jas.”

Actress Amber Riley also paid tribute to Waters, calling her “the real deal”.

“I admired her. She was as beautiful as she was powerful, gifted with a pen, and funny too. I wanted so badly to be her best friend,” she wrote. “But I admired and envied how she created boundaries, and learned from her.

“Jas, your life and the things you shared about your upbringing needs to be a movie. I so hope you left a script behind, because you need to be learned, studied, and remembered.”