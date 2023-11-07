This is what happens in the first scene of ‘Stranger Things’ season five

The opening scene from Stranger Things season five has been shared by the show’s writers.

After announcing work had begun on the fifth and final season’s script in September, the Stranger Things writer’s room account on X posted a description of the opening establishing shot from the script.

“DARKNESS. The sound of COLD WIND,” the script reads. “GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song.”

It’s unclear whether the “familiar song” is simply a famous track or a song previously used in the show – with the fourth season featuring ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush and Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’.

Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023

While writing is underway on the fifth season, it’s unclear when shooting will begin due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Tuesday (November 7), the actors’ union said it differed on “several essential items” in response to what was called the “last, best and final” offer from AMPTP, who represent the likes of Netflix and Disney. As such, negotiations could still continue until the end of 2023.

In September, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy teased the cinematic ambitions of the show’s final season.

“There’s no way to be contiguous with season four, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” Levy said to Total Film. “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Speaking to NME, co-creator Matt Duffer confirmed the final season will be paced differently in comparison to previous seasons.

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt said. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”