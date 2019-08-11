This ‘Stranger Things’ fan theory suggests Eleven will be villain of season four

Is all as it seems?

A new Stranger Things fan theory suggests that Eleven could be set to become the main villain of season 4.

The hit Netflix show recently returned for its action-packed third instalment – and fans are already speculating over what could happen next in Hawkins.

Discussing the fourth season, which is set to begin filming in October, one Reddit user claims that there’s evidence to place the beloved El (played by Millie Bobby Brown) as the show’s new bad guy.

The theory states that Eleven could have been infected by the Mind Flayer when a piece of the sinister monster got lodged in her leg. It goes on to suggest that season 4 will see the character under its curse, like Will Byers and Billy Hargrove were previously.

“If Eleven is infected, the Mind Flayer could control her like it did with Billy, Will and the flayed, to eventually destroy her or use her to get more control/spread,” the post concludes.

This theory could also explain the loss of Eleven’s powers at the end of the last season, with her possibly being controlled by the dark force of the Mind Flayer.

While fans continue to speculate over the next chapter, Stranger Things‘ creators have shed some light on what to expect from season 4.

In a recent interview, co-creator Matt Duffer explained how season 4 could head outside of Hawkins and “open up a little bit”. “We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go,” Ross Duffer added. “Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season.”

Meanwhile, some fans are convinced that Dustin and Suzie are responsible for the deaths of Hopper and Billy.