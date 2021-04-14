This Time with Alan Partridge is set to return to screens by the end of the month.

Season two of Steve Coogan’s show will air on BBC One on April 30, the BBC press office confirmed today (April 14).

This Time With Alan Partridge was confirmed for a second season last February, with Coogan confirming it would air this year. Last September, Coogan teased what to expect from the new season.

“We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life,” he explained.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”

In a five-star review of the first season of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME said: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year.”

Coogan also said he’s planning on taking Alan Partridge out on tour at some point in the near future.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done a live show,” he said. “It’s ten years. I miss it. I sort of do it every ten years. So, I think in the next couple of years I’ll take a big live Alan Partridge show on the road.”

