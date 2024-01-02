This was the most watched original streaming show of 2023

The Mandalorian has been named as the most streamed original television series in 2023.

READ MORE: The 20 best TV shows of 2023

The third season of the Star Wars spinoff series wound up on Disney+ in April, with a finale that left some fans divided over its surprisingly optimistic conclusion.

In a new list compiled by the data analysts Whip Media (via Yahoo News), which established the dominance of shows based on the share of viewers in the US from January to November, there are three more Disney+ shows in the top ten.

Advertisement

Marvel series Loki comes in at Number Two, while Secret Invasion and Ahsoka land the seventh and ninth spots respectively.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso takes the third spot, while the highest Netflix placing is You in fourth place, followed by Black Mirror at Number Six.

Netflix do, however, take the largest share of the Top 30 in total, with a total of 11 contributions.

In December, Netflix announced that they would be publishing a report twice a year to show what subscribers were watching over a six month period.

The first report, which covered the months from January to June 2023, revealed that according to their data, The Night Agent was the most viewed product, racking up over 812 million hours globally.

Advertisement

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is thrown into a desperate hunt for a traitor at the highest levels of the US government. After it was released in March, the show was renewed for a second season within a week.

Other shows to rank highly on Netflix’s list included Ginny & Georgia, Wednesday and You.

NME recently released its list of the 20 best TV shows of 2023, with The Bear taking the top spot just ahead of Succession, Beef and The Last of Us.