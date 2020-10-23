Thomas Brodie-Sangster has said he hasn’t come across anyone who enjoyed the conclusion to Game Of Thrones.

The actor, who portrayed Jojen Reed in the hit HBO fantasy drama, told NME in a new interview that he is yet to find any viewers who liked the final episode or season as a whole.

Admitting that he still hasn’t finished watching all eight seasons of the show, the 30-year-old actor revealed he also hasn’t finished watching the particular seasons he starred in. “I’m still halfway through season four, he told NME. “I don’t have the right channel and just lost track of it a bit… I was thinking the other day I should probably watch it again, because it was really good.”

He added: “I did really enjoy it. Lots of people really like it, except no-one seems to like the last episode or the last season. I haven’t met anyone that likes it so far.”

Elsewhere in the interview Brodie-Sangster addressed the previously discussed fact that he only discovered his character was going to die in the show when he read the script while travelling to film what would be his last series. “It would have been fun to come back for one more season, but it was good and my death was cool,” he said.

“I get stabbed repeatedly and that looks a little bit comical, but then my sister comes over and tries to put me out of my misery and slits my throat and then a girl comes out the middle of nowhere and throws a Molotov cocktail at me and I explode.”

Brodie-Sangster is starring in a new Swinging Sixties series called The Queen’s Gambit, taking the part of charismatic narcissist Benny Watts opposite Anya Taylor-Joy.

The six-part adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel about Beth Harmon – a troubled young woman with addiction issues who wants to become a chess grandmaster – is out today (October 23) on Netflix.