Thomas Turgoose confirms ‘This Is England ’92’

Time to head to 1992...

This Is England star Thomas Turgoose has revealed that there will be another edition of the much-loved TV series.

The film from 2006 was followed by three spin-off series’. This Is England ’86 aired in 2010, with ’88 following a year later. The most recent edition of the series, This Is England ’90, came out in 2015.

Read more: This Is England ’92? Why Shane Meadows Should Make More Of The Hit TV Series

Turgoose has now confirmed that This Is England ’92 will happen, tweeting: “SO I’VE GOT SOME NEWS FOR YOU All! THIS IS ENGLAND 92 COMFIRMED!!!!!!”

Last year, the star revealed that he’d like to play England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a biopic following the keeper’s penalty shootout heroics in last year’s World Cup in Russia.

Back in 2015, NME said that director Shane Meadows should make more editions of the hit TV series, arguing: “There’s something to be said for quitting while you’re ahead, but it would be sad if this series was the last we saw of the characters that have grown up on screen in front of us.

“We care what happens to them, which is how Meadows gets away with the more mundane scenes, like the barbecue in the second episode, why the traumatic scenes have such impact and we laugh during the sillier moments.”

Meanwhile, the film and show’s star Stephen Graham recently reunited with the show’s production team and director Shane Meadows for new Channel 4 drama The Virtues.