Thorpe Park unveils new ‘Black Mirror Labyrinth’ experience

A Black Mirror themed attraction is coming to Thorpe Park when the amusement park reopens at the end of March.

After closing for the winter season, a number of new experiences are kicking off the next few months, including ‘Black Mirror Labyrinth’.

The attraction is the world’s first live Black Mirror experience. It promises a “hypnotic maze” and “cutting-edge visual technology and sensory-defying environments,” according to the official website.

“Will you keep your grip on reality or will you lose yourself in the digital mainframe, as this unpredictable digitised dimension reveals an uneasy truth that manipulates and displaces your very existence, leaving you questioning how well you really know yourself,” the description continues.

‘Black Mirror Labyrinth’ will be open to the public from March 27. Thorpe Park tickets are available to buy online now, with advanced day tickets costing £33 – £22 cheaper than buying at the box office on the day.

Season five of Black Mirror aired on Netflix last year in the form of just three episodes – Striking Vipers starring Anthony Mackie, Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too starring Miley Cyrus, and Smithereens starring Andrew Scott.

There has been no news yet on a potential sixth season of the show.