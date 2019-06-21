Whoops

Thousands of Christians have signed a petition calling for Good Omens to be scrapped – but they addressed it to the wrong people.

More than 20,000 people have requested that the TV show, which is centred on the coming of the antichrist, is pulled from Netflix’s programming. The six-part show is in fact made by Amazon Prime.

Good Omens is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel of the same name. It tells the story of the demon Crowley (portrayed in the TV show by David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) working together to prevent the coming of the antichrist and the apocalypse.

Those opposed to the series say that it’s “another step to make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable” and “mocks God’s wisdom”. Many have been encouraged the sign the petition created by the Return to Order campaign, an offshoot of the US Foundation for a Christian Civilisation.

Additionally, there have been complains about God being “voiced by a woman” (actress Frances McDormand).

“This type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil,” a line reads in the petition.

Return to Order have since said in their petition that the error was an “oversight”.

The mistake didn’t go unnoticed by Netflix nor Amazon, who decided to have some fun with it. “Ok we promise not to make any more,” Netflix Tweeted yesterday (June 21).

Amazon Prime wrote: Hey netflix, we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens.”