Thousands of Netflix users experience outages

Netflix subscribers have today (March 3) been complaining of error messages and service outages.

According to outage tracker site DownDetector, there were 1,602 reports of outages earlier this morning, with users citing a “Something went wrong” notice on their accounts. NME has contacted Netflix for comment.

Another service message read: “Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

The issue appeared to impact thousands of users rather than millions across the globe, and DownDetector did not report further disruption this afternoon.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Have the swifties caused Netflix to go down?” while another said: “Is @netflix down? Error code – NSES-500? Anyone else got this issue?”

@NetflixUK I keep getting this when navigating to the netflix UK homepage – #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/aUwzA995vh — Laurena (@HighPLaurena) March 3, 2021

Have the swifties caused Netflix to go down? 🧐 — Abigail Rose Hill (@AbigailRoseHill) March 3, 2021

Some users have suggested that most of the people affected are trying to access Netflix through a browser, as opposed to through the app, with one tweeting: “App’s working just fine. The problem’s with website ONLY. #netflixdown.”

Netflix writes of the error code NSES-500 on its website: “If you get this error, it usually means that information stored in your browser needs to be refreshed.” It then outlines steps to fix the issue.

It’s not the first time the streaming giant has seen outages. Last March, many reported that they were struggling to connect to the service, with demand surging amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

That same month the EU urged Netflix and other streaming services to slow down their service and stop streaming in High Definition to avoid internet systems breaking, while hacked Netflix complained that they can’t access support to retrieve their accounts after the streaming site reduced customer support hours.

It’s not known if today’s reported disruptions are linked to a surge in demand.

In other Netflix news, the streamer recently hiked the price of some of its UK subscriptions in a move to reflect money spent on content.