‘Tiger King’: Amazon picks up Joe Exotic drama starring Nicolas Cage

Amazon has reportedly picked up a new Joe Exotic drama, with Nicolas Cage starring as the notorious subject of Tiger King.

The 56-year-old actor was originally attached to the project in May when it was being developed by CBS TV Studios and Imagine TV, but Amazon Studios is now developing the series, as Variety reports.

Instead of taking direct inspiration from the Netflix show, the drama is instead based on the Texas Monthly article ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild’ by Leif Reigstad.

The show will explore how Joe Shreibvogel eventually transformed into Joe Exotic, and the showmanship that became a key part of his outlandish persona.

Dan Lagana will reportedly act as the writer, showrunner and executive producer of the series.

The announcement comes weeks after NBC Universal announced plans for a new drama focusing on Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin, who will be portrayed by Kate McKinnon.

Baskin previously said of Cage’s casting: “He is such a favourite actor of mine, and I just don’t know if I can even watch him after seeing that role.”

Last month, Exotic’s husband claimed that he will feature in season two of the show.

While Netflix is yet to confirm a second offering, Dillon Maldonado-Passage claims that it could focus on the future of Exotic — who is currently behind bars after he was jailed for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.