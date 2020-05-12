A new ‘Tiger King’ episode will focus on 2003 Siegfried & Roy tiger attack

The documentary filmmakers behind Netflix docuseries Tiger King are working on a new episode about a different attack.

Eric Goode and Rebbeca Chaiklin, who directed the seven-part show, are turning their attention to the 2003 mauling that ended the Las Vegas show of entertainment duo Siegfried and Roy, when a tiger attacked Roy Horn.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. James Liu reached out to The Hollywood Reporter as a new member of the Tiger King team for contact details for Chris Lawrence, a tiger handler who worked on Siegfried and Roy’s show.

Liu also explained that the new episode aims to act as a “higher-minded corrective to both the original seven-episode series as well as comedian Joel McHale’s aftershow special.”

Following the initial release of Tiger King, Goode shared his disappointment on the sensationalisation of the show. “I went into this to explore a different side of the animal world in terms of wild animals in captivity,” he told Vanity Fair.

“After spending years with these subjects, the project moved in a different direction. Netflix is very adept at making binge-worthy television and with these larger-than-life subjects that was pretty easy to do. However, my goal is and has always been the same, which is to raise awareness and help save the species.”

Elsewhere, a new scripted series starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic has been confirmed to be in development, as well as a sequel documentary series from Investigation Discovery examining allegations made against Carole Baskin.

Kate McKinnon will also play Baskin in another dramatic series, based on the Joe Exotic podcast.