Tiger King star Jeff Lowe has said he believes an extinct tiger might still exist in the wild.

Lowe, a business partner to Joe Exotic and big cat enthusiast introduced on the Netflix docuseries, claims the thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian tiger could still be alive despite last being seen and captured in 1933.

Speaking on Hit 100.9 Hobart’s Jimmy & Nath radio show, Lowe pointed to “credible footage” proving the Australian animal might still be around.

Lowe’s wife Lauren then added, “I think it’s still around.” Jeff echoed this, saying: “[It’s] not that long ago that one died in a zoo. So I think it’s completely possible that one or even a hybrid thereof, that bred with a cayote or a wolf or a dog, or a dingo.”

“I think it’s possible,” Jeff finished, “I think it would be cool to find one, and if they find one I want to put one in my zoo.”

Elsewhere, Tiger King fans have been theorising that Jeff Lowe might actually be the first husband of Carole Baskin, the Big Cat Rescue owner at the centre of the show’s murder-for-hire plan.

Some pointed out Lowe’s past conviction for assaulting an ex-wife, while Baskin described her husband as physically abusive.

A 40-min follow-up episode to the seven-part series, “The Tiger King and I” was released on Netflix on April 13, interviewing peripheral figures from the show via video calls during the pandemic.