‘Tiger King’: Joe Exotic is “in danger” in prison, husband claims

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness subject Dillon Passage has claimed that husband Joe Exotic is “in danger” in prison and has been kept in solitary confinement for four months.

Exotic, who was the focus on the hit Netflix docuseries, is currently serving 22 years in prison in Fort Worth, Texas for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuses.

Earlier this month, Exotic claimed in a letter (via TMZ) that he will “be dead in 2-3 months” and asked for help getting out of prison from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and Cardi B.

“I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find,” he wrote. “As most people know I was born with CVID not COVID-19, and required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I have not had one since end of January, I’m losing weight, sores won’t heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months.”

Addressing his husband’s comments in the letter, Passage said on The Sunday Project: “His life is in danger. When he found out he had COVID all of his organs started shutting down.

“It all started with the ulcers on his face, and so once that starts, it’s downhill from there. From the last thing we’ve heard he is starting to get the ulcers and they’re not healing. It’s very detrimental.”

Passage also claimed that Exotic has been in solitary confinement for four months and that face-to-face visits are banned, with communication between the couple limited to “when he’s talking to his lawyers”.

“It’s cruel and unusual punishment to the max for sure,” he continued. “I’ve only been able to speak to him maybe six times since the show dropped. It’s pretty ridiculous. The only time I can chat to him is with the lawyers on call.

“I send him letters, but it all gets backed-up. He only gets like 20 a week, so sometimes he’ll get letters from last week or late March, early April. It’s kind of up in the air. I get all his letters, so now all my letters go through the attorneys so they can send to him with the legal paperwork.

“He’s not doing good,” Passage added. “He’s doing his best to stay hopeful and wishing for the best, but its heart-wrenching for him. He can’t necessarily grasp and stay updated with what’s happening out here.”

Exotic had claimed that he had not received any communication, including from Passage, though the Bureau of Prisons explained that the facility where he is being kept had been under temporary lockdown.

TMZ noted that it had been part of a national lockdown where inmates had temporarily had their communication limited, and they denied keeping letters from Exotic.

“On 1 June, in light of extensive protest activity occurring around the country, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) – in an abundance of caution – implemented a national lockdown,” a spokesperson said.

“These additional, temporary security measures were implemented to ensure the good order and security of our institutions, as well as ensure the safety of staff and inmates.”

They added that while Exotic’s “access to telephones and electronic communication was limited… inmate mail through the US Postal Service was collected and delivered regularly”.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.