Tiger King star Rick Kirkham has warned that Joe Exotic could be “out for revenge” if he is ever released from prison.

Exotic, around whom the recent hit Netflix docuseries is based, is currently serving a 22-year sentence after organising a murder-for-hire conspiracy to kill his rival Carole Baskin.

Discussing the possibility of Exotic ever being released from jail, Kirkham spoke to the Sun after Exotic hand-wrote a letter to Donald Trump asking to be pardoned for his crimes.

“The very fact that Trump would even possibly consider pardoning someone as evil as Joe, is beyond my belief,” Kirkham said.

“Anyone who would support Joe being let go and out of jail has no idea that this was a man who will hold the revenge.”

The TV producer, who worked with Exotic for over a year at his Oklahoma zoo on a reality TV show (which is still unaired), added: “He will get revenge and he’s not going to come out a better man or a whole person.

“This is a guy that holds a grudge and he will get his revenge.”

In reference to both the murder-for-hire plot and Exotic’s documented history of animal abuse, Kirkham added: “I think it’s absolutely ludicrous to think that somebody would pardon him considering all the evil that most of us now know he did and that I know personally from having witnessed he did it.”

Kirkham previously said there are stories of Exotic abusing animals that never saw the light of day in Tiger King. “He enjoyed seeing people and animals hurt. He enjoyed it. He got off on it,” he said.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.