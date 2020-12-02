Tiger King star Joe Exotic could be “very, very close” to a presidential pardon.

Donald Trump’s team has told ABC News that a number of pardon requests are being vetted at the moment, including Joe Exotic’s – whose real name is Joseph Maldano-Passage.

“We are waiting on the pen to hit the paper, we think we are very, very close,” Eric Love, an attorney for Exotic, said about a potential presidential pardon, per ABC News.

Advertisement

Exotic has been relaying updates himself from prison, where he is serving a 22-year sentence for a number of offences, including a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

Writing on his Instagram account via his lawyers, the Tiger King star recently said: “If President Trump grants me this miracle, I can honestly say I am putting everyone connected to that zoo and that industry behind me.

“I am taking the higher road and will work on forgiving them. They’ve got a much bigger Man and karma to deal with one day than me and God knows everything.”

He continued: “I will spend every minute of my life making this up to my husband, using my platform to help sick children around the world, the homeless and fighting for change in this justice system

“I can’t let the people of my past waste another moment of my life ever again so I lose out on anything like I lost out on saying goodbye to my mom. ‘Carole and all the rest who thrive on controlling others’ lives can go on about their way without me.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is being sued for alleged animal cruelty.