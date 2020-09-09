‘Tiger King’: Joe Exotic writes to Donald Trump asking for pardon

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has written a letter to Donald Trump asking to be pardoned.

The former zoo owner and main focus of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year for plotting to kill his rival Carole Baskin.

Per The Daily Mail, Exotic has handwritten a letter to the POTUS asking for his freedom in order to “return to helping sick children and the homeless”.

Advertisement

“If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you,” Exotic begins, “not because I need you to save my life but because you stand for what you believe no matter what anyone thinks.

“That is why I took my beliefs to the political arena, if you don’t like something don’t sit around and bitch, do something, so I ran for office.”

Later in the letter he mentions the president’s son who Exotic wrote a separate letter to earlier this year. Donald Trump Jr had said that the 22-year sentence seemed “sort of aggressive” in April.

“I am begging you to listen to the millions who see the truth,” Exotic continued. “I am asking you to listen to your own song Donald Jr and make this right and grant me a miracle ‘a pardon’ and let me put this behind me and go save my dad.”

Exotic ends the letter asking Trump to “allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”

Advertisement

Tiger King is currently streaming in full on Netflix.