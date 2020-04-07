Louis Theroux has responded to Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s allegations that his rival Carole Baskin fed her husband to the tigers.

The documentary filmmaker first met and worked with Exotic in 2011 when producing his own BBC documentary, America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Theroux opened up his Instagram account to questions following the release of the notorious docuseries following various big cat owners, breeders and activists in the US.

Responding to a fan who enquired about one of the main plot lines, in which Exotic accuses Baskin of being responsible for the disappearance of her first husband Don Lewis, Theroux contested the clear-cut guilt.

“My opinion is, it seems very unlikely,” Theroux said on Instagram. The filmmaker also confirmed this wasn’t the first he’d heard of it, that Exotic “told [him] the same thing in 2011.”

Theroux also shared details from his time meeting and working with Exotic, who is currently in prison following the murder-for-hire allegations plotting to kill Carole Baskin.

“The most troubling thing he said was probably that if the park went bankrupt he would kill all the animals,” said Theroux.

A new episode of Tiger King could be on the way in the next week, according to one of the show’s main participants, businessman Jeff Lowe. The message was recorded on fan site Cameo, which sees Lowe saying: “It’s a wrap-up, we’re gonna tell you what happened.”

The first seven episodes of Tiger King are currently streaming on Netflix.