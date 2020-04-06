‘Tiger King’ breakout song ‘I Saw A Tiger’ gets sing-along version

Netflix has released a special sing-along version of Joe Exotic’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness song ‘I Saw A Tiger’ following the success of the true crime series.

The series has become a huge hit as viewers stay at home during the lockdown, and now Netflix has decided to give fans a treat.

The clip is the original music video that can be seen in the series, though it adds lyrics at the bottom for fans to sing along to.

Tiger King, which focuses on former zookeeper Exotic, dropped on the streaming service last month — though one of its subjects, Jeff Lowe, claimed over the weekend that one more episode is on the way.

In a video to fans, he said: “Netflix just called, they’re gonna add one more episode next week. They’re gonna film me here Sunday, it’s a wrap-up, we’re gonna tell you what happened.”

His wife then interjected: “I don’t think you’re supposed to tell ’em!”

In a separate video, he then reiterated: “Thank you for giving up seven hours of your life on us. Netflix is gonna make you give up one more though, because they’re gonna add another episode here in a few weeks wrapping things up.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview from prison Exotic admitted he was “ashamed” about caging animals.

“Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week,” he said. “I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I – I’m ashamed of myself.”