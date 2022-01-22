Watch the first trailer for new ‘Tiger King’ drama series ‘Joe vs Carole’

The new Tiger King-inspired drama series, Joe vs Carole, is set to arrive on UK screens in March – check out the first official trailer below.

The forthcoming show will follow the fierce rivalry between Big Cat business owners Carole Baskin and Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel, which was documented in Netflix‘s hit series Tiger King (2020) and its 2021 sequel.

It serves as a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King.

Written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, Joe vs Carole will star Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Baskin’s husband Harold Baskin, with Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) taking on the role of Carole. John Cameron Mitchell, meanwhile, will appear as Exotic.

Yesterday (January 21) Sky TV shared the “first look teaser” for Joe vs Carole on YouTube. “This is who we’ve been after,” McKinnon-as-Carole says at the start of the clip as she looks at an image of Exotic. “Whoever you are, we’re coming for you.”

MacLachlan’s character later asks his wife if they’re at “war” against their rival. She responds: “It’s war.” Elsewhere, a message in the trailer states: “The story you know was only half the tale.”

You can watch the teaser here:

Joe vs Carole is due to premiere in the UK on Friday, March 4 on Peacock, which is available exclusively via Sky and NOW.

Joe Exotic was convicted for attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate Carole Baskin, in addition to 17 animal abuse charges. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence at a correctional facility in Fort Worth in Texas.

Meanwhile, Carole and Howard Baskin recently dropped their lawsuit against Netflix regarding the “unauthorised” use of footage in Tiger King 2.