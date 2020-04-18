‘Tiger King’ racks up five billion streaming minutes

Netflix breakout series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has racked up five billion minutes in streams, according to Nielsen.

The seven-part documentary series follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, focusing mainly on a feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Topping Nielsen’s SVOD content ratings (which currently includes Netflix and Amazon Prime) for the final week of March, Tiger King has racked up more streaming minutes in its first full week of release than any other show.

Users watched more than 5.3 billion minutes of the show from March 23-29, which is more than 50 percent ahead of the second show on the list, Ozark (3.5 billion minutes).

All American (1.8 billion minutes) – which now has both of its seasons on Netflix – and The Office (about 1.5 billion minutes) also topped the 1 billion mark for the week.

Additionally, the Tiger King aftershow released April 12 racked up a huge first-day audience, topping the best single-day audience for the rest of the series in its first 10 days of release.

With an average viewership of 4.6 million for its first day, The Tiger King and I beat the single-day total for the series as a whole from March 20-29. The biggest audience for Tiger King during that period was 4.06 million on March 28.

Tiger King averaged 19 million viewers across its first 10 days, making it one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date, according to Nielsen’s SVOD ratings.

Nielsen says viewers streamed 169.9 billion minutes of content in the week of April 6, the most since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in mid-March.

Earlier this month, Tiger King officially earned the crown as the most-watched title on Netflix for the longest period of time, holding the top spot for 15 days.

The second-longest streak, six days, is held by The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, followed by Love Is Blind and Spenser Confidential which remained in the top spot for five days each.