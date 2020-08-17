Netflix series Tiger King is reportedly set to return for a second season following the success of the first.

The hit documentary series, which was first released in March of this year, follows the rivalry between former zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – aka Joe Exotic – and Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

However, according to The Sun, Netflix have now secured the rights to a follow-up season, with Exotic reportedly vowing to take part alongside other Tiger King stars including husband Dillon Passage and Jeff Lowe.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of putting out a hit on Baskin, as well as 17 other wildlife-related charges. Meanwhile, Baskin recently gained control of Exotic’s zoo after he failed to pay her in trademark and copyright suits, while she also proved that he fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother.

The paper claims that Baskin is asking for a sum of around $1 million (£763,055) for a second season, which she apparently wants to put into Big Cat Sanctuary, while Exotic is hoping to clear his name.

Meanwhile, Baskin has been trading words with Cardi B in recent days after she criticised the rapper for the use of big cats in the music video for her and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single ‘WAP’, saying that she felt concerns for the animals’ welfare while shooting as well as whether the clip could “glamourise” the idea of having them as pets.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” Baskin said. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.”

Responding to the comments, Cardi told i-D: “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.”

The latter is a reference to Exotic’s claim in Tiger King that Baskin murdered her husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, who went missing in 1997. Baskin has never been arrested or charged in relation to her husband’s disappearance and has always vehemently denied that she was involved in his disappearance.

NME has reached out to Netflix for comment.