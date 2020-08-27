Joe Exotic will feature in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness season 2, according to his husband Dillon Passage.

The hit Netflix documentary series, which was first released in March of this year, follows the rivalry between former zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – aka Joe Exotic – and Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Passage spoke to Good Morning Britain yesterday (August 26). “I’ve done a little bit of filming for that [season 2]. I do not know the release date but it’s going to be very interesting because it will tell a little bit of Joe’s arrest and afterwards,” he said.

“I know there’s going to be some phone call recordings of Joe that is going to be in it. There is no filming since he’s incarcerated.”

Baskin recently denied rumours that she could return for an unconfirmed second season of Netflix‘s Tiger King after revealing that she felt deceived about the true nature of the show.

Meanwhile, it was reported in May that Nicolas Cage will star as Maldonado-Passage in a separate eight-episode scripted series about the animal trader.

This forthcoming series is one of the confirmed projects to come out after Tiger King’s success on Netflix.

Additionally, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is also set to portray Baskin in a forthcoming TV drama adapted from the events of Tiger King, which has just been given a straight-to-series order at NBC.

The upcoming series is reportedly not a fictional adaptation of Tiger King but is instead based on Joe Exotic.

Given the working title Joe Exotic, the six-episode series will follow the Saturday Night Live star as Baskin on a mission to get rid of illegal big-cat zoos in the US.

Baskin previously opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the casting choice, stating: “Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress.”