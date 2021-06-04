‘Tiger King’ series casts Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham

The forthcoming Tiger King series on Peacock has cast Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham.

Joe Exotic (working title) will see Quaid playing Exotic’s reality show producer Kirkham, opposite John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel himself.

The new show will also star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as one of Joe’s husbands Travis Maldonado, and Sam Keely who will play John Finlay.

Joe Exotic will be based on the Wondery podcast, and, per Deadline, follows “big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, as she learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

In other Tiger King news, Joe Exotic revealed last month that he has prostate cancer.

The big cat enthusiast begged to be released from prison, via Twitter, and asked fans to help get the attention of US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic wrote: “I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”