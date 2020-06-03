GAMING  

‘Tiger King’: Sheriff says signature on Carole Baskin’s late husband’s will is “100 per cent” forged

"It certainly cast another shadow of suspicion"

By Ella Kemp
Carole Baskin Tiger King
Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King'. CREDIT: Netflix

A Florida sheriff has confirmed that the signature on the will of Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s late husband, Don Lewis, was forged.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister responded to rumours of forgery in an interview with WTSP.

“They had two experts deem it 100 per cent a forgery,” Chronister said. “But, we knew that before, because the girl who came forward and said, ‘Hey, I was forced to witness and say I witnessed these signatures.’

“The problem was, the statute of limitations had already expired, the will had already been executed at that point. But it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion by all means.”

Baskin has been the subject of rumours regarding the death of Lewis, which were spread by people including Baskin’s rival, Joe Exotic, who is the main focus of the Netflix docuseries.

Lewis, Baskin’s second husband, left behind more than $5 million (£3.9 million) in assets. He went missing in 1997 and was officially pronounced dead in 2002.

Chronister explained that no measures could be taken at this point since the will has now been executed and too much time has passed to take any action.

Meanwhile, Baskin has been handed control of Exotic’s zoo in Oklahoma following a court ruling. Exotic is currently serving 22 years in jail after he orchestrated a plan to have Baskin assassinated. He is also imprisoned on 17 counts of animal abuse.

The zoo until now was under the control of Jeff Lowe, who currently has 120 days to vacate the property, which he’d renamed Tiger King park.

