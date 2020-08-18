‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin denies seeking £1 million fee for season two

Carole Baskin has debunked rumours that she could return for an unconfirmed second season of Netflix‘s Tiger King.

The star of the hit documentary also denied reports which claimed that she demanded a £1 million fee to take part in a rumoured follow-up of the docu-series. She added that she felt deceived about the true nature of the show.

The hit documentary series, which was first released in March of this year, follows the rivalry between former zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – aka Joe Exotic – and Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “No one has asked me to participate in a second round of Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness and there is no amount of money that would cause me to trust the producers again after their sick betrayal of the animals and me.

“I wasn’t paid the first time around, although several people have come forward saying they were paid. That violates the very nature of a documentary along with so many other things that were staged and taken out of context.”

NME has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Meanwhile, Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of putting out a hit on Baskin, as well as 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Baskin recently gained control of Exotic’s zoo after he failed to pay her in trademark and copyright suits, while she also proved that he fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother.