Carole Baskin has revealed she is working on a new TV series that will delve into the abuse of big cats.

The animal rights activist, who rose to fame last year in Netflix‘s Tiger King, said in a new interview that she has a show in development that will spotlight what she’s been focused on for the last two decades.

She told RadioTimes.com: “It’s actually about the work that we’ve been doing all these years which is to expose the animal abusers, expose what people don’t see behind closed doors to the public and then put pressure on law enforcement to actually enforce the laws.

“So that’s what we’ve been doing for 20 years and I think people will find it interesting because they only see what’s on the surface, just like they only saw what was on the surface in Tiger King. But I think there is a thirst to know more about that industry and I think that that series will quench that thirst.”

Baskin previously made it clear that she was unhappy with the Tiger King docuseries. She told Metro last month that she was “so sick of talking” about the show, which she was ultimately disappointed with.

“We worked with the producers for five years because they said they were working on Blackfish for big cats. Tiger King was not Blackfish,” she told the publication. “The day I watched it, I was like, ‘What was this past five years about? This is nothing like what they said they were working on.'”

Baskin was shown in the hit series as titular Tiger King Joe Exotic’s rival. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges alongside a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Meanwhile, earlier today (March 3) it was reported that Exotic has hired new lawyers and is seeking another trial.