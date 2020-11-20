Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is being sued for alleged animal cruelty

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is being sued by the US government for alleged animal cruelty.

The Department of Justice has accused Mr Lowe and his wife Lauren Dropla, in a civil lawsuit, of “recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling” of tigers and lions at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, the exotic cat zoo made famous by the Netflix series.

In a statement, principal deputy assistant attorney general Jonathan D Brightbill said the couple had failed to provide “basic veterinary care, appropriate food, and safe living conditions for the animals”.

"Animals were not provided with sufficient quantities of appropriate food and were underweight and suffering from nutritional deficiencies, making them susceptible to fractures, unable to stand or walk, and exhibiting neurological problems," he added.