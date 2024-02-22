‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic hits on Machine Gun Kelly: “You would be mine”

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has expressed his admiration for Machine Gun Kelly, claiming he’d woo his crush with “a tiger and a bit of meth”.

MGK recently took to Instagram to share an image of his new tattoo, a black block that takes up the entirety of his upper torso and arms to cover up his previous inkings, with a blank cross left in the middle of his chest. In the post, the rapper said he made the decision for “spiritual purposes only”.

Clearly impressed by MGK’s new ink, Exotic, who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence, commented on the post: “A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol.”

Making his romantic intentions clear, Exotic later re-shared the photo, adding the words: “A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay.”

Exotic also tagged the likes of TMZ and World Star in his post, which he captioned: “Anyone remember that line from Tiger King?”

Exotic, the founder and former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, was resentenced to 21 years in prison despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency over his treatment for early-stage cancer.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage (Exotic’s real name) was sentenced in January 2020 after he was convicted of animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin. Both were featured in Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.

Elsewhere, Machine Gun Kelly recently released his new single ‘Don’t Let Me Go’, in which the rapper addresses his fiancée Megan Fox’s pregnancy loss. The new song, his first new music since last May, arrived yesterday (February 21).

In the song, MGK raps: “This psychiatrist keeps evaluating / How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby”.

MGK and Transformers star Fox have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020 and are currently engaged.

‘Don’t Let Me Go’ also sees Kelly wrestling with his mental health, rapping: “Lately my thoughts eating me alive / Laid in the bed thinking maybe the hate’ll finally go away if I’m not alive / Wish I didn’t listen just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line”.