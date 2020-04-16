The husband of Tiger King star Joe Exotic has claimed his incarcerated partner could star in a new radio show while serving his jail sentence.

Dillon Passage, 24, said a radio station is interested in Exotic hosting his own show from the confines of Texas’ Federal Medical Center.

“This radio station here in the US wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison,” he told Metro. “So we’ll see what happens with that. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill his enemy Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist whom he’d accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Passage also addressed his husband’s reaction to the attention he’s getting from the Netflix docuseries. “I know he absolutely loves the attention. He’s got a load of really good feedback, a lot of letters, a lot of emails,” Passage said.

Meanwhile, Rick Kirkham, the reality TV producer featured in the series, has shed light on stories relating to Exotic that didn’t make the cut in the first seven episodes.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Kirkham spoke about Exotic’s treatment of animals behind the scenes, claiming: “I witnessed him shoot and kill two tigers for no reason whatsoever, just because he was pissed off at them.”