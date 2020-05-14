One of the stars of Netflix hit show Tiger King has revealed that he hasn’t earned any money from the show.

Released back in March, the docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness quickly became one of the most popular shows on television. The seven-part series follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, but primarily focuses on the bitter feud between Joe Exotic and rival Carole Baskin.

Speaking to TooFab, John Reinke said although he spent years filming the show, he’s earned no money from the experience.

Reinke, who worked with Exotic for 14 years said: “I filmed that thing for five or six years, and didn’t make biscuits out of that. Netflix made all the money on that…I have heard that some people made money on it, and that kind of irritates me a little bit.”

He continued: “But I’ve not tried to make money at all through this…until now.”

He also went on to say that he thought Exotic’s sentence was too harsh.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hitman $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill his enemy Baskin, an animal rights activist whom he’d accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

He said: “He shouldn’t be in there for 22 years. He did do some stuff wrong, but I think he’s done enough time.”

Earlier this month (May 4), it was revealed that Nicolas Cage has been cast to play Exotic in an upcoming scripted series.

According to Variety, an eight-episode series starring Cage is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It will be based on the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild, by Leif Reigstad.

Written and executive produced by American Vandal‘s Dan Lagana, the story will centre around Joe Schreibvogel (AKA Joe Exotic), an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. It will explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.