Tiger King’s Allen Glover says he had “no intention” of killing Carole Baskin

Tiger King‘s Allen Glover, the man famously hired by Joe Exotic to kill Carole Baskin, has said he had “no intention of harming” the animal sanctuary owner.

The hit Netflix documentary detailed the bitter rivalry between Exotic and Baskin, which culminated in Glover being paid $3,000 dollars by Joe to kill his long-time rival.

But after he took the money and failed to kill Baskin, Glover has now revealed that his hatred of Exotic – real name Joseph Maldanado-Passage – prompted him to escape with the huge

He told The Daily Mail: “I was working for Joe at the time and I just couldn’t stand being around Joe anymore and I wanted to get out of there and go back to South Carolina.

“I had to make Joe really believe I wanted to kill Carole in order to get the money so I could get out of there.”

Joe gave Glover $3,000 and ordered him to travel down to Tampa, Florida to assassinate Baskin.

But Glover has revealed that while he travelled to Tampa, he instead “partied, bought drugs and women” with the cash.

“My only plan the entire time was to drain every dime I could get from Joe,” he said.

He also revealed that he nearly told Baskin about Joe Exotic’s plan to kill her, but decided against it because he feared he would be drawn into the plot.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying Glover to unsuccessfully Baskin, after accusing her of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Yesterday, his husband Dillon Passage revealed that Exotic could star in his own radio show from behind bars.