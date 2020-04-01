‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin urges Kate McKinnon not to use big cats in new TV series

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has urged Kate McKinnon to avoid using real big cats as she prepares to shoot a new TV series based on the events of the popular Netflix documentary.

The SNL star is set to play Big Cat Rescue owner Baskin in a new adaptation of her bitter rivalry Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel, which is in the early stages of production.

Kate, who is also executive producer on the project has been urged to ditch the use of real big cats and instead employ CGI in the making of the show.

“Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress. Big Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon to not use real big cats and cubs in the making of her series,” Carole said in a new statement.

“The Wondery podcast, which is the basis for her series, explores the rampant breeding, abuse and exploitation of big cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Exotic,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“It would be cruel to use real big cats in a television series about cruelty to big cats.”

The statement added: “We hope McKinnon has a passion for animals and that her series will focus on the horrible lives captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic. We further hope she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end the cub petting abuse in America.”

Animals rights group PETA US added: “Netflix’s Tiger King is calling critical attention to the abuse and neglect endured by big cats and other wild animals used for entertainment – progress that will be undone if real wild animals are used in Universal Content Productions’ upcoming Joe Exotic series.”

Yesterday, it emerged that a famous Britney Spears performance featured one of Tiger King‘s most prominent interviewees, Doc Antle.

In a performance of ‘Slave 4 U’ at the 2001 VMAs, Spears walks out from a cage in which sits a tiger, and its trainer – Antle.

Antle is one of the few big cat breeders and sellers in Tiger King, an acquaintance and rival of zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Baskin.

In other Tiger King news, Cardi B recently called for the release of Joe Exotic from prison.