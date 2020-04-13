‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic sees huge increase in music streams on Spotify

Exotic’s song ‘I Saw A Tiger’ was added to Spotify on March 30 after fans of the hit Netflix show clamoured for its addition to the streaming platform.
Less than two weeks after the song was added, Exotic gained listeners across the globe in all of Spotify’s 79 markets.
Denmark is leading the way for the highest streaming rate of the song, followed by the UK in second. The song has the most listeners in the US.
It was also revealed by Spotify that exotic is “averaging an 18% daily increase in its share of streams” and that Millennials are Exotic’s biggest fans. Spotify said: “The ages 25-29 [are] consuming his music at the highest rate, followed by ages 30-34.”
Top 10 countries streaming Joe Exotic’s music:
Denmark
UK
Ireland
Iceland
Norway
New Zealand
Australia
Sweden
USA
Canada
The Netflix show, which explores the underground culture of tiger breeding in the US, has been a mammoth hit since it was released last month. Last week, Netflix revealed it’s now officially the most-watched title on the platform for the longest period of time.
Exotic was jailed for 22 years in 2019 for conspiring to kill his business rival Carole Baskin, as well as 17 other animal welfare violations. In Tiger King, Exotic accuses Baskin of having murdered her husband Don Lewis when he disappeared 21 years ago.
There is already a potential sequel in the works, courtesy of leading crime and justice network Investigation Discovery (ID). It will investigate the much-discussed disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband.
Orlando Bloom has also been tipped to play Exotic in a potential big-screen take on the story but Exotic himself has suggested Brad Pitt or David Spade should play him in any upcoming biopic.
The co-creators of the hit Netflix series, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, were recently asked by the Hollywood Reporter if Exotic had a preference on who he’d like to play him in any upcoming biopic.
Chaiklin told the publication: “Yes, he would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” adding: “he doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt’.”