TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois to host trainspotting series for Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced a new digital series about trainspotting that will be hosted by Francis Bourgeois.

The five-part series, titled Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois, will see the TikTok star being joined by various celebrities to take part in the pastime across five different locations across the UK.

Bourgeois will be joined by a different celebrity in each episode, including comedian Aisling Bea, Eurovision’s Sam Ryder, AJ Tracey, footballer Jesse Lingard and former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows.

Speaking about the series, Bourgeois said: “Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois has been an absolute whirlwind. When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen. It’s been totally surreal.

“Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too! Showcasing my passion in a way I have never been able to before, has been so liberating. Showing the ins and outs that make railway enthusiasm such a rollercoaster. I cannot wait to show you all!”

Charlie Hyland, Channel 4’s digital commissioner, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the series and to have taken such incredible guests on their first Trainspotting adventure! Watching Francis grow from a hugely popular and charming TikTok star into a brilliantly funny and authentic presenter, has been a joy which I can’t wait for the rest of the country to see.”

The series was created and executive produced by Jonathan Levene and Iona Goulder at Untold Studios.

Episodes will be released on Channel 4’s YouTube channel, with shorter versions being published across Channel 4’s social media accounts from October 19.

Bourgeois shot to fame after posting trainspotting videos on TikTok during the pandemic. At the time of writing, he has over 2.6million followers on the platform.

Earlier this year Bourgeois appeared in an advert for The North Face and Gucci, where he was seen playing the role of train conductor.