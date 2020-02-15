Tilda Swinton to star in HBO’s ‘Parasite’ TV adaptation

Tilda Swinton is being lined up to play the female lead in HBO’s new TV adaptation of Parasite, reports say.

The new six-part series, based on Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film, was announced in January.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mark Ruffalo looks set to play Kim Ki-taek in the new adaptation, and The Illuminerdi now report that he’ll be joined by Swinton as the female lead, likely to play Chung-sook, the mother of the family who ends up becoming a maid in the household, portrayed by Jang Hye-jin in the film.

Bong Joon-ho is set to work with Succession‘s Adam McKay on the new project, and he’s worked with Swinton in the past on Snowpiercer and Okja.

Parasite dominated this year’s Oscars, taking home Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture. It was the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar and the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture.

In a five star review of the film, NME described Parasite as a “darkly comic thriller” and “a modern masterpiece”.

The review continues: “A TV spin-off of Parasite was announced earlier this month that will explore some of the movie’s “hidden stories”. That’s exactly the feeling Parasite will leave you with – no matter how many times you watch it (and it’s a film that, as its title suggests, gets under your skin and makes you itch for another viewing), there are still so many more secrets hiding in the shadows.”