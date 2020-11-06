A clip from season three of the Sky Atlantic drama Tin Star has just been released exclusively on NME – check it out below.

Tin Star: Liverpool will see Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie reprise their roles as the Worth family, and will see them head to Liverpool where events began 20 years prior.

The synopsis for season three says the family “are on the attack, determined to draw to a conclusion the historic battles they have been fighting from the past, and will have to confront their deadliest enemies in a battle to win freedom in the present.”

Watch the new clip here:

Tin Star: Liverpool is set to launch on Sky Atlantic later this month, across six episodes. The third season was greenlit in March 2019, and filming took place in July of last year.

The end of season two saw Jack (Roth) and Angela (O’Reilly) reveal a shocking truth to Anna (Lawrie), their daughter.

Describing the upcoming plot, Sky said in a statement: “Thousands of miles away from the Rocky vista of Canadian town, Little Big Bear, Jack, Angela and Anna return to the UK 20 years after leaving to confront the sinister truth they ran from. The secrets they hold threaten a group of dangerous criminals who are still operating in the city.

“Leading this gang is Merseyside’s most successful crime boss Michael Ryan (Ian Hart). Michael is a fearless, resourceful and clever businessman generating major redevelopment in the city. Firmly rooted in the underworld, he can also smell the law through concrete walls and across county lines which is why he remains un-convicted of any major drugs related crime.”

They added: “And it’s not just a business feud, it’s deeply personal and on top of having the inside track on local corruption and drugs trafficking, Angela and Jack hold a deeper secret, which if exposed, will blow the city apart.”

Tin Star: Liverpool airs at 9pm on December 10 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. All episodes will be available as a box-set.