An old flame comes back around in new trailer for Netflix rom-com ‘To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You’

The sequel lands on Netflix next month.

Will Richards
To All The Boys I've Loved Before
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor - Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

The second and main trailer for anticipated Netflix rom-com To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You has arrived – watch it below.

The new sequel lands globally on the streaming service on February 12, and follows the lauded To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before that came out in 2018.

After the first trailer, which landed in December, saw a love triangle emerging, the new preview sees things getting even messier, with Lara Jean’s ex-crush John entering the fray once again. Watch the trailer below.

A synopsis for the show reads: “It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple.

“And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.

“But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”

The new film follows the 2018 Netflix film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the New York Times bestseller.

