‘Toast of London’ moves to BBC One with sequel series

A Toast of London sequel series will soon be coming to BBC One.

Matt Berry’s sitcom character Steven Toast, first seen in Channel 4’s Toast of London, will be returning in the new six-part series Toast of Tinseltown.

The release date is yet to be announced, but production is set to begin later this year with “a mix of new and returning cast members”.

Advertisement

In a statement obtained by British Comedy Guide, Berry said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC, which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”

Berry will be reprising his role as Steven Toast, and will be co-writing the series alongside Arthur Mathews once more.

“It was a thrill to be writing Toast again after a long gap,” Mathews said. “Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning added: “This sitcom is one of the stand-out comedy gems of the last decade.

“His name belongs in the pantheon of celebrated British comedy character buffoons – Partridge, Brent and Toast.”

Advertisement

Last month, Berry’s other sitcom Year of The Rabbit was axed after its first season, despite initial plans for a return.

“We’re hugely proud of this hilarious and fearless comedy series,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said. “But as result of the impact of Covid on our schedules we have made the difficult decision not to enter into a second series with a heavy heart.”