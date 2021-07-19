‘Toast Of London’ star Shazad Latif hopes Clem Fandango will “get out the booth” in new series

Toast Of London star Shazad Latif has spoken of his hopes for Clem Fandango to receive a more significant role in the show’s forthcoming return.

Shooting is currently underway on Toast Of Tinseltown, which sees Steven Toast (Matt Berry) heading to Hollywood for a final shot at the big-time.

Toast will face challenges once again from sound engineer Clem, who memorably prompted Steven to frequently shout “YES I CAN HEAR YOU CLEM FANDANGO” as he recorded a selection of voiceovers throughout the show’s run.

Describing his hopes for the show’s return on BBC, Latif told NME: “I want to take it to the next level, I don’t want to do what people think Clem will do. I want to see where we can take his costumes, and I want to get him out of the booth more! That’s my dream.”

He added: “In series three I slept with Steven’s wife and there was a bit of Freemason stuff that I’d like to dig deep into a bit more.”

While Latif hadn’t seen the script at the time of NME‘s interview, he predicted that fans can expect a “silly, ridiculous and hilarious” outing for Matt Berry’s comic creation.

“Toast should seemingly do very well there in Hollywood, but I expect that there will be things that prevent him from doing so, me being one of them!” he said.

Berry confirmed that production was underway earlier this month by sharing a photo on Twitter that showed him in costume.

He is co-writing the series alongside Father Ted scribe Arthur Mathews once more.

“It was a thrill to be writing Toast again after a long gap,” Mathews said earlier this year.

“Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”

Berry added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC, which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”

An airdate for Toast Of Tinseltown is yet to be confirmed.