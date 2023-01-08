Tom Bombadil rumoured to appear in ‘The Rings Of Power’ season two

Tom Bombadil is rumoured to be appearing in the forthcoming second series of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.

The much-loved Tolkein character first appeared in the author’s universe in 1934 poem The Adventures of Tom Bombadil, and played a supporting role in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy. However, he did not appear in Peter Jackson’s legendary film series.

In a new livestream from fan site The One Ring as part of their TORn Tuesday series, a source has claimed they saw the character of Bombadil on set for the show’s second season.

The source said the character was in the dialogue of the show, being referred to as ‘Tom’.

Discussing the source’s comment, a livestream host said: “It’s 100 per cent Tom Bombadil.

“That’s what they’re [the source] saying. Tom Bombadil has been cast and will show up in Season Two.”

Watch the livestream below.

Elsewhere, Amazon Studios has suggested that The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season two may not be released until 2024.

Speaking to Collider, the company’s head of television Vernon Sanders was asked about a potential release window for the second season.

“I don’t know that I can say,” he said. “It would be amazing if we could get season two’s out within a year of season one’s release. It may take a smidge longer than that, but we’re doing everything we can, and we’re going to get better and faster as we go.

“Certainly, the production, what we’ve learned in season one, has taught us things that we’re applying in season one, and so far we set a goal for ourselves of when we want that show to be released, and we are on track and on plan.”

Sanders also revealed that there have been “conversation” about a third season, but added that it was too early to officially announce it.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the role of orc leader Adar had been recast for season two. The dark elf was previously portrayed by Joseph Mawle, but the role has now gone to actor Sam Hazeldine (Slow Horses, Peaky Blinders). A reason for Mawle’s departure has not yet been disclosed.

The addition of Hazeldine was one of seven new casting announcements recently made by Amazon Prime Video. The other six actors set to join the second season include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.