Tom Hanks almost landed a role as the male nanny in ‘Friends’

A missed opportunity

Tom Hanks almost landed a notorious role in Friends, it has been revealed.

The revelation comes from Freddie Prinze Jr, who plays the titular character in Season 9, Episode 6 – The One With the Male Nanny.

Prinze Jr plays Sandy the nanny in the show, but he now reveals that he only picked up the part because a certain star couldn’t fulfil the role.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be [Sandy], that was originally offered to Tom Hanks,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time.

“So my agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow.'”

In the set, Sandy plays baby Emma a rendition of ‘Greensleeves’ on the recorder during the episode, which he reveals he had to learn in a mere few hours.

“I had just learned for the last like four hours of my day there how to play ‘Greensleeves’ on the recorder because I’d never played it before,” he said.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Friends reunion special appears to be in the works.

According to reports, the six core stars of Friends and the hit show’s creators are in talks to return for a HBO special to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.