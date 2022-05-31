Tom Hanks praises BBC’s ‘Springwatch’: “That is just something else!”

Tom Hanks has shared his love for BBC’s Springwatch.

The beloved actor, now starring in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, featuring on BBC One’s The One Show and commented on a preview of the long-running nature series.

After the feed cut back to the studio away from hosts Chris Packham Michaela Strachan, Hanks said the show was “something else.”

Advertisement

“Can we just say how great the BBC is?” Hanks commented. “You’re not going to get that live every night in the United States.

“That is just something else.”

A new clip from Elvis, in which Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, was recently shared by Warner Bros.

Set to be released in cinemas on June 24, Elvis charts the iconic musician’s career through his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

A synopsis reads: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

Advertisement

“Now I don’t know nothing about music,” Parker, played by Hanks, says in the clip. “But I could see in that girl’s eyes, he was a taste of forbidden fruit. She could have eaten him alive.”

Elvis also stars Helen Thomson as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as his father Vernon and Olivia DeJonge as wife Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Josh McConville.