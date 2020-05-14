Tom Hardy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight are teaming up to work on a new dramatic adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations for the BBC.

Dickens’ 1860 literary classic has been adapted for both the big and small screen on numerous occasions, with the last BBC adaptation being screened back in 2011 and Mike Newell’s subsequent 2012 film version starring Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Jeremy Irvine.

Knight will write and executive produce the six-part BBC One/FX limited series, with Hardy on hand to executively produce. Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W Zucker and Kate Crowe will also hold executive producer credits.

Scott Free Productions and Hardy Son & Baker, the production companies behind Taboo and Knight’s recent gritty adaptation of Christmas Carol, will spearhead the project, although production on Great Expectations is not expected to start until next year.

“Adapting Dickens’ work is a delight,” Knight said in a statement. “I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first person narrative.

“As the son of a Blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me.”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said that Great Expectations was “the perfect choice given its timely and personal narrative”.

“[Knight’s] original take on one of Britain’s most loved classics will make it must see drama for a whole new generation,” she added.

Tom Hardy’s latest project, playing Al Capone in Capone, was released this week.