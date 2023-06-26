Tom Holland on “horrible reviews” of ‘The Crowded Room’: “I’m very resilient”

Tom Holland has expressed that it’s been difficult promoting series The Crowded Room after it was “horribly reviewed”.

In the Apple TV+ series, which currently has a 31 per cent critics rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the actor plays Danny Sullivan who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting. The series is inspired by the non-fiction novel The Minds Of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keys.

Speaking to Unilad, Holland compared promoting the critically-maligned series to supporting football team Tottenham Hotspur, who have never won the Premier League.

Advertisement

“I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room,” Holland said. “It has taught me resilience. Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. So I’m very resilient.”

The actor previously acknowledged the show’s negative reception during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he described it as a “kick in the teeth”.

“Rolling over, looking up the reviews, and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Wow. That’s a bad review.’ Sometimes there’s a redeeming quality in there. There was nothing,” Holland said.

“There will be good ones,” the actor said of future reviews. “There will be. I try to have a healthy outlook on all that sort of stuff and respect everyone’s opinion.”

Advertisement

Alongside Holland, who also executive produced the series, The Crowded Room stars Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz and Emmy Rossum.

Earlier this month, the actor revealed that he’s taking a year off because filming on the series made him hit breaking point. “That is a result of how difficult this show was,” he said.