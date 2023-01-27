Tommy Lee attempted to comfort Pamela Anderson following ‘Pam & Tommy’ series

Pamela Anderson has said that her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee, attempted to comfort her after Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series aired.

The eight-episode show starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pam and Tommy, but it was made without the consent of the famous actress. It centered around the couple’s tumultuous relationship and the scandal that erupted after their sex tape was stolen in 1995 and leaked — which Anderson has said caused her great psychological stress.

Speaking to Variety this week, the actress spoke candidly about her distaste for the program and its producers, describing them as “assholes”. She said their decision to follow through with the show felt like rubbing “salt on the wound” and it was difficult for her to relive the trauma during the show’s press cycle.

She revealed that Lee had reached out in an attempt to comfort her, saying: “I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

Despite not watching the show, she said she’d seen billboards of James and Stan in character and that they “looked like a Halloween costume to me”.

However, she added that she had no hard feelings for the actors themselves, saying: “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

Anderson also said she’d asked Netflix to invite James to the premiere of her forthcoming documentary Pamela, A Love Story, due out on January 31.

It comes after James revealed in January 2022 that she sent Anderson a letter, to which she’d never responded. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said at the time. “I wish it had been different.”

Speaking to The New York Times earlier this month, Anderson said that she had received the letter and refused to read it, instead scanning a copy and leaving it in her inbox.