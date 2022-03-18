‘Tomorrow’: SF9’s Rowoon meets the angels of death in new trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming fantasy K-drama series, Tomorrow, starring SF9‘s Rowoon.

The clip begins with a hand placing a large, ornamental key straight through glass, as a kaleidoscopic keyhole suddenly manifests, signalling the opening of the gates of the afterlife.

We then cut to an accident in the middle of Seoul, as a motorcycle skids at high speed towards a pedestrian sidewalk, right in the path of an unassuming young girl who is seconds away from death.

Advertisement

Choi Joon-woong (played by Rowoon) tries to stop the accident, and at that exact moment, a mysterious pink-haired lady appears from nowhere and stops time with a snap of her fingers. “I’m the Grim Reaper who saves people,” she explains.

Tomorrow is based on a popular web comic of the same name, and follows Joon-woong as he meets two angels of death – Goo Ryun (Kim Hee-sun of Alice) and Kim Ryoong-goo (Yoon Ji-on of Jirisan). The pair then recruit Joon-woong to join their crisis management team as they work to save suicidal people.

Tomorrow is directed by filmmaker Kim Tae-yoon (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP) and Sung Chi-wook, who also previously co-directed the 2020 fantasy series Kairos. The show premieres on South Korean TV network MBC on April 1, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

In a recent interview, Rowoon revealed that he was not particularly concerned about the commercial success of Tomorrow, especially considering his previous project The King’s Affection was a hit with audiences. “I don’t feel any pressure about results at all,” he said. “Because viewership ratings are something [outside of our control].”