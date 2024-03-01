Tony Soprano’s booth from ‘The Sopranos’s final scene is up for auction

Tony Soprano’s booth from The Sopranos’ final scene has gone up for sale on eBay.

The booth – which is probably one of the biggest pieces of memorabilia from the hit series – was put up for sale on the online marketplace by the Holsten’s eatery, located in New Jersey.

According to the listing, the interior of the restaurant is undergoing some renovations, meaning that fans now have the chance to own the booth from the show’s final scene, where viewers see the lead character for the last time.

Advertisement

In the scene, Tony, AJ and Carmela are seen sitting in the booth, waiting for Meadow. From there, the screen cuts to black, leaving viewers uncertain about their fate.

“Own the famous Soprano’s booth from Holsten’s in Bloomfield, NJ,” reads the description. “We are currently renovating our booths at Holsten’s [so] this is your once in a lifetime chance to own the original booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene of the famous show!”

According to the listing, the purchase will include both seats from the booth, the table and a divider wall. The latter also has a plaque reading “Reserved for the Sopranos Family”.

At time of writing, 175 bids have been put on the listing, and the current price stands at $63,100 (£49,977), although with three days remaining, that price is expected to increase soon. The auction is set to end on Monday (March 4).

Check out the full listing here.

Advertisement

In other Sopranos news, earlier this year the series creator David Chase confirmed that the iconic HBO series will not return in any capacity, following the 2021 movie prequel, The Many Saints Of Newark.

The show spanned six seasons between January 1999 and June 2007. Released in 2021, The Many Saints Of Newark starred Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano.

Elsewhere, Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva, revealed she joined OnlyFans last month because her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine cost her work.