‘Top Boy’ season two confirmed – and filming begins this spring

Top Boy has been confirmed to return for a second season on Netflix.

The revived gritty drama premiered 10 new episodes last year, taking the show in a different direction to the two initial seasons which aired in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward and Little Simz will all be reprising their roles on the show.

“We’re back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring” a tweet from the show’s official account confirmed.

We’re back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned. — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) February 26, 2020

Top Boy returned in 2019 after six years away, with Drake helping revive the show after it was unexpectedly cancelled by Channel 4 in 2011.

GRM Daily previously shared the news that the first returning season of the show was one of Netflix’s most popular TV releases in 2019 on their Instagram page, captioning the post: “Will we see a new series in 2020?”

Drake commented on the post, confirming good news. “Of course,” he wrote.

In an interview with NME, Michael Ward explained what makes Top Boy such urgent viewing.

“There’s nothing else like Top Boy,” Ward said. “When Top Boy first came about it was the first of its kind. When it went away, there was still nothing like it. Now it’s back, and still the only thing of its kind. It’s the only TV show that tells our story from the UK.”