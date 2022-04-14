‘Top Boy’ to sponsor Hackney Wick FC for 2022-2023 season

Top Boy is set to sponsor Hackney Wick FC for the 2022/2023 season, alongside fashion designer Foday Dumbuya.

The acclaimed drama, which moved from Channel 4 to Netflix and stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson (AKA Kano), was mostly filmed around East London.

The forthcoming collaboration with Hackney Wick FC will give the team – the borough’s first semi-professional team – new home and away shirts.

“Top Boy touches on the real life issues that the local people of Hackney are going through and represents the marginalised communities I came from,” Bobby Kasanga, the founder of Hackney Wick FC, said in a statement.

“As a show it has also created opportunities for young people in the community affected by gang crime or violence. Our club has worked hard to become a semi-professional team working with youngsters, and has been awarded for our on-going community work in the borough.

“I’m thrilled our efforts are not going unnoticed and I hope our collaboration with Top Boy provides a positive message of hope and opportunity to the young people of Hackney.”

Dumbuya added: “Sport has a unique ability to unite communities in a shared goal – to win together. The work that Bobby has done for grassroots football by building Hackney Wick FC really resonates with me.

“Joining with Top Boy on this project was a real privilege; even more so to have the support from cast members from Hackney. Actors like Hope and Araloyin are so inspirational for the youth players and the community, they embody the mantra that anything is possible if we come together and support one another.”

Meanwhile, Toy Boy recently confirmed the show would be ending with a third and final season on Netflix.

“For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you,” Top Boy lead actors and executive producers Walters and Robinson said in a statement.